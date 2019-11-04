When Jaya Bachchan Learnt Amitabh Bachchan Was Clinically Dead And The Doctor Relied On Her Prayers

Jaya Bachchan Wasn't At The Hospital When The Doctors Broke The News Of Big B Being Clinically Dead

In a tete-a-tete with Simi Garewal, Jaya Bachchan had talked about Amitabh Bachchan's fatal accident and revealed how she had reacted when Big B was declared 'clinically dead' and said, "When I had reached the hospital where my brother-in-law said, 'Where were you, we were searching for you? We have been looking for you?' And I said I went home to see kids." (sic)

"Then he sort of took me up, he asked me to be brave and then I am going to tell you. I was like, no it's not possible, he's not going to do this. I know it's not possible." (sic)

The Doctor Had Told Jaya That Only Her Prayers Can Save Big B

"I had the prayer book in my hand, hanuman chalisa. Dr Dastoor passed by and said, ‘It's only your prayers that'll help.'

But I couldn't read it. I couldn't see what they were doing but I could see that they were pumping his heart, they were giving him injections. And after they gave up, I saw his toe move, and I said, ‘He moved, he moved.'"

What Was Going Inside Jaya Bachchan's Head At That Time?

Speaking of the same, Jaya Bachchan had revealed, "I think I had just stopped thinking about what could have happened or what can happen. I was sort of always felt that he'll fight. He'll overcome all his problems. And because in Bangalore, he was very bad.

There were certain things he said to me, that were there in my mind and there was no way that he's going to let us down. That was the faith I had." (sic)

How Shweta & Abhishek Had Reacted To Big B's Accident?

Shweta Bachchan had revealed, "I don't think we knew how serious he was." And Abhishek, who was then six years old, added, "Much later."

While speaking about Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan had shared, "There was one time when Abhishek had a huge, a very bad asthma attack. We didn't know what caused it and then I asked my niece who was in the same class and she said that one boy came and said, ‘Abhishek your father is going to die.' So you know, maybe he didn't know what it was but he reacted." (sic)

Fast Forward...

Cut to present, Amitabh Bachchan can give any actor a tough competition when it comes to being a sport. Despite ruling Hindi cinema for decades, he still has the fire for learning new things and often says he observes his co-stars from the new generation and learns a thing or two from them and that makes him the most humblest Megastar one has ever seen!