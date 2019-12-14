Blast From The Past: Karan Johar: I Should Be Slapped For Making Another Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham!

Eighteen years ago, on the same day (December 14) an iconic film had hit the theatres and had taken the entire nation by storm. We're talking about none other than Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which casted Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead.

But did you know that once Karan Johar had said that he will never make another Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? He had told Filmfare, "My first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was a feel-good movie, which did well too. Everyone was very happy because here was a young filmmaker who'd made a good, successful movie. I was accepted immediately."

"Then came Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Even though it was a huge box office success, people felt it had nothing new to offer, that it didn't speak a new language. I admit there was nothing new in K3G. It was a mainstream family entertainer with the usual songs and dances that make everyone all over the country happy. Let me make it clear that I'm not taking up for what I made."

In the same interview, Karan had also asserted that even though the film was a blockbuster, it had its own faults. Karan had further said that he will never make another K3G and had said, "I have no right to make the same kind of feel-good film again. I should be slapped...no, I should be kicked if I make another crying, singing, dancing, happy movie."

Interestingly, Karan Johar actually kept his word and didn't make the same family drama!