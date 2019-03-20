When Kareena Kapoor Forced Vivek Oberoi To Get Married After His Break-up With Aishwarya Rai

Bebo Is Forcing Me To Get Married

He had said, "The pressure (of getting married) is on, not only from my family but from even Bebo (Kareena's pet name).''

Every Time We Go Out Kareena Tells Me To Settle Down

"Every time we go out for dinner, she would shake her head and tell me - 'find a nice girl and settle down' and I would hide behind Saif to dodge the bullet. We had some great laughs.''

I Am Waiting

"I'm single because I am waiting to find the girl who will make me want to never be single again."

When Vivek Was Asked About His Carrer

"When I retire, I will have enough time to sit back in a rocking chair and judge my career. Right now, it's time for me to grab every opportunity and give it my very best.''

What Went Wrong?

"What went wrong in between was that I had forgotten why I came here...to be an actor...just that...Not all the trappings of stardom but just the pure fire of burning desire to act. Every day, in every way, I want to be better and better...that is my mission and my prayer.''

Vivek & I Are Friends

Coming back to Vivek and Kareena's friendship, Bebo had told a daily, "If you remember, we did one of my best films Yuva together. He was very sweet and considerate then. I find no change in him. Yes, Vivek and I are friends."