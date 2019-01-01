 »   »   »  When Narender Bedi Instantly Signed Kader Khan & Manmohan Desai Gifted Him A Golden Bracelet!

Kader Khan Wrote Dialogues For Jawaani Deewani In A Span Of 3 Hours!

Apparently, Kader Khan wrote the dialogues of Jawaani Deewani in a span of mere 3 hours. When the veteran actor was asked about the same, he had revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "This is absolutely true. There was a particular scene in the film which many writers just could not write the way he wanted. But when I was offered to write the same, I wrote in just 3 hours flat!"

How Narender Bedi Instantly Signed Mr Khan For Rs 1500!

"After reading the script, the (late) director Narender Bedi instantly signed me for Rs 1500 and hugged me tightly! Not just that, even the shoot of that scene which was supposed to happen in a month, immediately got preponed by 10 days! That was my all time high as a writer."

Manmohan Desai Was Impressed With Kader Khan!

The actor also revealed how the late director Manmohan Desai gifted him a golden bracelet. He said, "That was the first time I sat in front of a big director (late Manmohan Desai) and narrating scenes. Despite being nervous, the actor in me helped me narrate the scenes before him. The moment I was done with the narration, he jumped with joy and called his wife and made her also listen to what I had written. The moment she heard it, she had tears in her eyes."

The Actor Said…

"All that she said was that her husband had been dying for the last six months for such scenes and that I had done more than that! Getting such an appreciation from someone like her boosted my morale to a different level altogether!"

Manmohan Desai Gifted Kader Khan 25K Cash, Panasonic TV & Golden Bracelet!

"He then, made me narrate the whole script about ten times! He then, went inside to his other room and brought a small Panasonic TV, a golden bracelet, Rs. 25,000 cash and asked me how much I was getting paid till now? When I said, "Rs. 25,000", he immediately said "Now your price is 1 lakh rupees"! I was left dumbfounded for a long time as that was the first time ever that I was to earn that kind of astronomical sum for my work. All of this and much more stand as reasons as to why I shall continue to remain to be his greatest fan till my last breath."