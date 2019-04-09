When Neil Nitin Mukesh Stood Outside Deepika Padukone's Door With A Red Rose For Three Hours

Deepika Is One Of The Sweetest People

In an interview to a leading daily, Neil had also confessed that he is very fond of Deepika, "She is one of the sweetest people I know.''

I Am Very Fond Of Deepika

‘'She is almost family - my 4 am friend whom I can talk to about anything and everything. Her smile is so contagious. I am very fond of her."

Talking About Their Bond A Source Had Revealed

A source close to the duo says, "There's no denying that they both are very good friends. But it's too early to say if anything is cooking between the two. They definitely turn to each other in times of need."

When Deepika Said Neil Is Very Caring

In an interview to a web portal, Deepika had revealed, ''Working with Neil was a brilliant experience. I think he is a nice, caring man who takes care of everyone on the set.''

I Loved Working With Neil

''He believes that filmmaking is like a family reunion, he takes interest in everyone's togetherness. I personally loved working with Neil.''

He Would Be There Every Time To Support Me

''Honestly, I think Neil is the most giving actor I have worked with. I can definitely say that he is most supportive. He puts me before himself. There are days when it's an important scene for him too, but he would be there to support me and worry about my performance.''

Neil Did My Make up One Day

''Also, sometimes he wasn't even shooting, but he would be there on set, helping around and be there to support me. There is a scene in the film, for which I needed different type of make up.''

''He is trained in different types of make up and actually did my make up that day. So I can say that both professionally and personally, Neil has been there for me. I think I have a friend for life!''