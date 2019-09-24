When Rajesh Khanna Confessed ENVYING Amitabh Bachchan's Success: Each Time He Slipped, I Smiled

Why Rajesh Khanna Couldn’t Do Deewar

Rajesh Khanna was quoted as saying, "Salim-Javed and I had differences. They refused to give the script to Yash Chopra because they wanted only Amitabh Bachchan. So, although Yash Chopra wanted me for Deewar, he had no choice."

He Further Added..

"And overall, he must have felt that may be Amitabh Bachchan fitted the bill better. Later, I saw just two reels of Deewar and honestly, I said, ‘Wah! Kya baat hai!' Honest to God. Talent was always there when I worked with him in Anand or Namak Haram."

Rajesh Khanna On Envying Big B

Rajesh Khanna, who was known for speaking without mincing words, also went on to admit that he envied Big B after Deewar. He had said, "After Deewar, I always envied him. Only thing is, I smiled each time he slipped because he made the same mistakes that I once made."

How Big B Had Reacted To His Confession?

After listening to Rajesh Khanna's confession, Big B had said, "I just can't sit here taking all these compliments from you, because it's a little embarrassing."

To which Rajesh Khanna had replied, "It's not embarrassing. It's the truth, which I feel from the bottom of my heart."