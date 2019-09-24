English
    When Rajesh Khanna Confessed ENVYING Amitabh Bachchan's Success: Each Time He Slipped, I Smiled

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Throwback Tuesday is here and we've brought to you an old joint interview of two superstars - Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. The interview was published by Movie magazine in 1990, wherein Rajesh Khanna had openly admitted that he envied Big B's sudden success after Deewar and also revealed that he was supposed to do the cult film but because of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the film landed in Amitabh Bachchan's lap and what happened next is history!

    Why Rajesh Khanna Couldn’t Do Deewar

    Why Rajesh Khanna Couldn’t Do Deewar

    Rajesh Khanna was quoted as saying, "Salim-Javed and I had differences. They refused to give the script to Yash Chopra because they wanted only Amitabh Bachchan. So, although Yash Chopra wanted me for Deewar, he had no choice."

    He Further Added..

    He Further Added..

    "And overall, he must have felt that may be Amitabh Bachchan fitted the bill better. Later, I saw just two reels of Deewar and honestly, I said, ‘Wah! Kya baat hai!' Honest to God. Talent was always there when I worked with him in Anand or Namak Haram."

    Rajesh Khanna On Envying Big B

    Rajesh Khanna On Envying Big B

    Rajesh Khanna, who was known for speaking without mincing words, also went on to admit that he envied Big B after Deewar. He had said, "After Deewar, I always envied him. Only thing is, I smiled each time he slipped because he made the same mistakes that I once made."

    How Big B Had Reacted To His Confession?

    How Big B Had Reacted To His Confession?

    After listening to Rajesh Khanna's confession, Big B had said, "I just can't sit here taking all these compliments from you, because it's a little embarrassing."

    To which Rajesh Khanna had replied, "It's not embarrassing. It's the truth, which I feel from the bottom of my heart."

    Cut to present, Rajesh Khanna is no more with us. He breathed his last on July 18, 2012.

