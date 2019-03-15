SHOCKING! When Saif Ali Khan Took A Dig At Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels While Shooting

Yes It's True

When a leading daily had asked Saif about the same, he had said, ''Yes, it is true. Deepika is already very tall. When she wears heels, she stands 6'5″.''

Deepika Should Work With Amitabh With That Height

''With that height, she should work more with Mr Amitabh Bachchan and even taller heroes. I can't think of many heroes who are as tall as Mr Bachchan."

Deepika Looks 6'5

The actor further added, "As men, we are not a very tall race in India. For us, five feet ten inches is a good height. But Deepika, as I said, looks 6'5″.''

I Don't Know In Which Culture That's Ok

''I do not know which culture that is okay in. Perhaps in the Amazonian culture. But never mind, Deepika looks great in heels. God bless her."

Obviously She Will Tower Over Me

"Whenever there was a close-up with me, I would tell Deepika that I would appreciate if she took off her heels. When she wears seven-inch stilettos, obviously she will tower over me. You do the math."

All's Well That Ends Well

Later in an interview to PTI, Deepika had praised Saif hinting there were no problems between them, "When you are performing for screen, you get a lot of energy from your co-star as well. Saif is one of the most spontaneous actors I have worked with and I wouldn't have been as convincing on screen if not for him."

Saif Has Been A Huge Support

"He has always been a huge support and encouragement right from Love Aaj Kal. His production house has given me two of my best love stories. It is time now to take the association forward."