When Salman Khan Was Beaten Up Because Of Arbaaz Khan But Earned Father Salim Khan's Respect!

We know many Bollywood actors who're touted as 'Momma's boy'. But superstar Salman Khan is one actor, who's more of a 'Daddy's boy'. We have brought you a flashback feature on Salim Khan, wherein the veteran screenwriter had made some endearing revelations about his eldest son, Salman and spoke about a time when the latter earned his respect!

In the old interview, Salim Khan had said, "Since Salman is the eldest, I wanted Salman to excel so that he could set an example for his brothers and sister. I just couldn't expect anything less than perfection from him. I admit I was hard on him, behaved more like a tutor than a father. I hope he understands why I was so."

Salim Khan further stated how one particular incident made him respect his dear son. While narrating that incident, the legendary writer had said, "Salman earned my respect when he took the beating that should have been Arbaaz's. I had repeatedly warned them not to touch the car and one day I came to home to find it bashed up."

"Salman really got it that day but he took it without a murmur. The next day, I discovered that it was Arbaaz who'd banged the car."

While praising Salman, Salim Khan had further stated that there's a lot of compassion in the superstar's heart and he has always helped others. In the same interview, Khan saab also gave credit to his wife, Salma Khan for raising Salman as a compassionate man.

He said, "Salman's mother has always played a buffer's role when I was angry with him. He shares a closer rapport with her than me. He can tell her things that he would never dream of confiding in me. But he can show his emotions in front of his mother."

Cut to present, yesterday (November 24, 2019), Salim Khan turned a year older and celebrated his birthday with family.