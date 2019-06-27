English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Sanjay Dutt Talked About His Estranged Wife: I Want To Be Always There For Richa

    By Staff
    |

    Richa Sharma was Sanjay Dutt's first wife, whom he married in 1987. He met Richa for the first time at the muhurat of one of his films at Hotel Sea Rock. Richa came to Mumbai to try her luck in films but gave up her Bollywood career for the Dutt scion, as the actor didn't want her to work after marriage. A few months later, Richa got diagnosed with cancer and was taken to the US for treatment.

    In one of his old interviews, the actor had mentioned that he wanted to be always there for his estranged wife, Richa. He had told Rediff, ''All I can say is, I want to be always there for her, whenever she needs me. I was very happy that I could go over and see her at a time when she was really ill. Now she is much better, incidentally...''

    When Sanjay Talked About His First Wife Richa Sharma

    When asked about his daughter Trishala's reaction, after he came out of jail, he had said, ''Oh, she had missed me a lot, obviously. And she knew who I was, she's grown a lot in these last two years and is now capable of understanding, feeling the love of a daughter for a father.''

    In the same interview, Sanjay Dutt also talked about his then girlfriend Rhea Pillai, ''We have not thought about it (future), I personally have yet to begin to think about the future. Having said that, I must add that I do believe in marriage as an institution, I understand its value, I believe it is one of the most important things in a person's life.''

    For the uninitiated, Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai in 1998 but the two separated in 2008. Then in 2008, Sanjay married Manyata Dutt. The couple is blessed with two kids, Iqra and Shahraan.

    More SANJAY DUTT News

    Read more about: sanjay dutt richa sharma
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue