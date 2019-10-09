When Sunny Deol Took A Sharp Dig At Shah Rukh Khan: Only 'Mujrawallis' Dance At Weddings, It's Cheap

Sunny Deol Took A Sharp Jibe At SRK

In an interview to Filmfare, when Sunny Deol was asked why is he so against the actors, who dance at the weddings, he had said, "Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend's wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap."

Sunny Deol Maintained His Stand

When the interviewer asked Sunny Deol if dancing at a wedding isn't much better than borrowing money from the market, he had said, "Ha! Next, you'll ask me-isn't prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don't agree with this kind of logic."

While Sunny didn't take the name of Shah Rukh Khan, but back in 2001, the only actor, who was famous for dancing at the high-profile wedding was Mr Khan.

SRK, On The Other Side, Has Never Had A Problem With It

Speaking of dancing at the weddings and charging a huge sum of money, SRK had said, "Yes, we do (Dancing at the high-profile's wedding). With the money I earn at weddings, I get the choice of not doing a film I don't want to do. Many actors have done 70 films out of which 30 are just for money."

But It's Not Easy To Get The Dates Of SRK

In 2013, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan had said, "It's not about Shah Rukh's price. Even two years back, he was charging Rs 4 crore for a performance and Rs 1 crore for an appearance. And these days, anybody can shell out that kind of money - that's roughly the cost of a super luxury sedan.

The problem is getting him to perform. He is so busy that he only performs for people he personally knows. So unless you approach him through somebody he personally interacts with, he is not going to take up your assignment,"

Cut To Present

Nowadays, Shah Rukh Khan has lessened accepting invitations for making special appearances at the weddings. Sunny Deol, on the other side, has always been against the idea of performing at weddings and till date, he hasn't done so.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero whereas, Sunny Deol launched his son Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Both of the film met with the same fate and tanked at the box office.