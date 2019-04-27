Before Aishwarya Rai Fiasco! Vivek Oberoi: Shahrukh Khan Is ARROGANT; I Love Salman Khan

Vivek: SRK Is Arrogant Yet The Humblest Person

"I do not idolise Shahrukh. I am fascinated because he is an interesting story. He has an interesting career graph. He won the award for the best actor and best villain in the same year. He is arrogant, yet he is also the humblest person around," had said Vivek, while speaking about SRK to Rediff.

Vivek: I Love Salman

"Shahrukh Khan is so complex and interesting. I have immense respect for him. I am in awe of Shahrukh. I also love Salman, Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan," had said Vivek.

Vivek Had Also Talked About Stardom In The Most Sensible Way

Speaking of stardom, which he had achieved within a couple of years after making a debut in Industry, he was quoted as saying, "Stardom depends on the barometer you use to measure yourself. If you determine your success with external comparisons, you feel unsuccessful because there will always be someone bigger."

Vivek Believed In Eliminating Competition

"Today, if I become the biggest commercial saleable hero, doing a business of Rs 100 crores, which is $20 million, it is nothing in comparison to the business a Tom Cruise film does, around $400 million.

I believe in eliminating competition. The only way of achieving that is by eliminating yourself from the competition," had said Vivek.

‘Stardom Is A Myth’

"My rule is that every day, I must get better and better in every way. I don't believe in the concept of a star. Stardom is a myth. If stardom had any reality, then every star's release would receive the same response. Why do some films get a better response than others?"

Vivek Gave An Instance of DDLJ

"My favourite example is Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film released eight years ago and it is still playing in theatres. To me, Raj (played by Shahrukh Khan) is the star.

I don't think I care how Shahrukh is in his real life. Maybe there is some degree of enigma you associate with that character. But I fell in love with him and his face only because of Raj."

Vivek: I’m An Actor

"The characters they (actors) play, the ideas of the director or the film itself could be a star. That is stardom to me. I never look at myself as a star. I am an actor," had concluded Vivek.