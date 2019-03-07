Women's Day Special: 7 Bollywood Actress' That Command All Your Attention!

Deepika Padukone

Right from her debut alongside Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007, she's been right on top and leading the pack ever since. Majority of her movies have roared at the box office and she has a sea of fan following that never ceases to exist. Deepika Padukone has surely come a long way in Bollywood and made us all proud of her achievements.

Priyanka Chopra

After ruling Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra set foot in Hollywood and her whole life changed for the good. She's the proof that through sheer hard work and talent, anything can be possible in life and Priyanka is an inspiration to millions of Indians who dream of making somethig with their lives. PeeCee has been there and done that and shows us the way.

Kareena Kapoor

Nobody can carry the amount of attitude and style that Kareena Kapoor carries and that's a fact. She's a self-made woman who lives life on her own terms and does what she wants and says what she wants without the fear of being judged. From both professional and family point of view, Kareena Kapoor balances the ball really well and wins on both fronts.

Alia Bhatt

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt made it in Bollywood in a very short period of time. Though she was once touted and poked fun at a few years ago, she bounced back with a bang and now rules the lot. The decisions she made and the roles she selected shows her grit and character and is strong on all fronts, despite having a cute baby-like face.

Kangana Ranaut

You may like her or hate her, but you definetely cannot ignore her. Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who had the guts to lock horns with the biggies of Bollywood and take them head-on with issues concering the industry. Despite all of this, she has thrived and survived and is considered as one of the boldest actresses today. Nobody dares to mess with Kangana Ranaut, that's for sure.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is not only the most loved actress in India, she's loved by people all over the world as well. Her charisma, elegance and poise has remained intact even after all these years and is a jewel that will remain precious forever. She makes India proud with her achievements on Women's Day.

Katrina Kaif

From dance to acting and fashion, Katrina Kaif can carry all of these with utmost ease and is one of the most sought-after actresses at the moment. She always has movies up her sleeve at any point of time and is a busy bee all throughout the year. Despite it all, she never tires down but always punches hard and delivers the best.

Here's wishing everyone a happy Women's Day!