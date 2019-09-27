Yash Chopra's Birth Anniversary: Revisiting A Poetic Journey Called 'Kabhie Kabhie'!

The Film Reinvented Amitabh Bachchan As A Romantic Hero

Until then, the superstar was known for his 'angry young man' roles like 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar'.

Speaking about casting Big B, Yash Chopra revealed in one of his old interviews, "Amitabh Bachchan is a very good artiste. But unfortunately, he has got himself typed today as an angry young man. Of course, I do not deny that I am also partly to be blamed, because I had cast him as an angry young outlaw in Deewar which gave a fillip to his career after Zanjeer which resurrected him in the industry.

In Kabhi Kabhie, Amit is breaking new grounds. He is underplaying his role. You will be able to see the romantic as well as the serious side of Amitabh's facet. I know that it is risky to cast Amitabh in a different mould after he has acquired for himself a star image, but then I am of the opinion that it is a thrill to risk and succeed." (sic)

Had Rakhee Turned Down The Film, 'Kabhie Kabhie' Would Have Never Been Made

Recalling the experience of working with Yash Chopra, the actress revealed, "When I married Gulzar, Yash became our neighbour. He then offered me Kabhie Kabhie after my marriage. I think it was conceived keeping me in mind. Gulzar and I used to regularly visit Yash's home. This was during those times when I was pregnant with my daughter Meghna and Yash's son Adi was a child.

One day in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, they played a song and Pam said, 'This song is for Raakhee'. That's how Kabhie Kabhie was offered to me. Yash Chopra told me that he'd drop the film. But he won't make it with any other heroine."

Rishi Kapoor Had Initially Turned Down The Film

Yash Chopra recalled, "I understood that he was persuaded by his friends in the industry not to work in my film, since mine was a multistar cast venture and his role would but naturally be an insignificant one. I asked Rishi to hear the story and his role before saying yes or no to my offer. He agreed and when he read the compete script at a meeting arranged by publicist Bunny Reuben at the latter's residence, Rishi was game for the role."

How Laxmikanth-Pyarelal's Loss Became Khayyam's Gain

One of the best things about 'Kabhie Kabhie' is Sahir Ludhianvi's poetic words and Khayyam's sublime music.

"After I had sighed LP for the music, Sahir Ludhianvi recommended that the job of composing music be given to Khayyam since the subject needed a poetic touch and complete concentration which only a veteran composer like Khayyam would be able to give. I explained the reason to Lakshmikant and he very kindly agreed to walk out of the film and let me sign Khayyam," Chopra revealed. (sic)