5 Most Interesting Tweets From Rishi Kapoor's Twitter Timeline

Twitter Bio

Rishi Kapoor put true meaning in 'You have been blocked' memes, the actor was often known to block people and media outlets, because of their tweets about the actor and his life choices. His Twitter bio read as a disclaimer for all his followers. "I do not think people are understanding. Any joke, barb, comment on my life style, that will make me block you. Now up to you!"

Rishi Kapoor's Observation On India’s 2019 World Cup Cricket Team

After BCCI announced the Indian cricket squad for the World Cup 2019, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter profile, and made an interesting observation about the team members, asking if their beards were the key to their strength.

"Don't take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson's?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!" he wrote.

Throwback King

Rishi Kapoor was known to share interesting pictures from his archives. Before the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, the veteran actor tweeted a picture of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan promoting the film back in the '90s. The picture showed the stars holding posters of Sanjay Dutt with 'Sanju we're with you' written on it. It is probably from the time when Dutt was convicted in the arms case and jailed.

Rishi had tweeted, "Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since!"

Rishi Kapoor The Alia Bhatt Of 70s

Rishi Kapoor's Twitter profile often garnered attention for his witty comments, and once when the actor was compared with Alia Bhatt, he had an unexpected reaction. A Twitter user put up an old picture of Rishi Kapoor from the 70s and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt in 1970".

The veteran actor very sportingly, retweeted the picture and wrote, "Hilarious. I am Alia Bhatt in 1970s lol."

Rishi Kapoor Takes A Dig At Kim Kardashian

Rishi Kapoor also went international with his tweets about other celebrities. Years ago, he also took a jibe at Hollywood star Kim Kardashian. He shared a picture of the reality TV star in a maroon outfit and compared it to a bag of onions, "Onions in a mesh bag!"

Final Tweet

The veteran actor's final tweet on his social media was pertaining to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to his fans to be civil and reminded them that we are all in this together. He wrote, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"