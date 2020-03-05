5 Things From Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer That Makes It An Awaited Release

Sandeep Is played by Parineeti Chopra

I was surprised to see Parineeti Chopra play the role of Sandeep Kaur. I was also not expecting the film to be a dark comedy, with the premise of a runaway corporate executive. The actress, however, defiantly steals the show from Arjun Kapoor in the trailer.

Within minutes, Parineeti goes from an uptight career girl to someone running for her life, to a small town daughter-in-law figure.

Pinky Is A Mystery

Just as Parineeti's character, Arjun's character is also intense. Even more, since till the end of the trailer, it is still not confirmed if he is the good or the bad guy. The two-minute trailer suggests several things in different scenes. One has Arjun who is a cop being handed a gun to possibly kill Sandeep.

Another shows him on the phone denying to kill her while the third shows him arranging for a single passport to run away alone. The final scenes show him attempting to kill Sandeep followed by him sitting next to a girl's bleeding body.

Dibakar Banerjee

The film is being directed by Dibakar Banerjee, who has given unconventional films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye, Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Bombay Talkies and more. Recently, he was also a part of the Netflix Ghost Stories Anthology and was highly praised for his political statement in the short.

Fans will expect nothing less from the dark comedy, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The trailer does have a promising impact and will surprise the fans just as his previous works did.

A pretty confusing trailer, but the intensity never dies down nor does it wander away from its story.

Trailer Has everything

Apart from a glimpse of the story, the trailer has almost everything one could ask for. It has thrill, comic relief and plenty of drama, ready to pull cinema goers to the theatre. Thanks to the concept and content in the trailer, the film has become quite an awaited release. From Pinky pulling a gun to Sandeep's head to helping her wash her face, we get to see every phase of the film without revealing much about the story.

Reveals Nothing

The trailer does not reveal anything more than what is needed to intrigue the audience. Currently, all we know about the film is only a bit more than what was revealed with their character poster. Sandeep, a corporate executive is on the run, and seeks help from Pinky to go off the grid. However, Pinky who is a corrupt cop is hired to kill her but is torn between his ideals and money. Both have to choose what is best for them and will possibly end up betraying the other.