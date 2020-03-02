5 Things We Love And Hate About Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Trailer!

I have been shot (HATE)

The action entertainer is bound to have several punch lines which will win over the audience instantly, some are even part of the trailer including, ‘Bullet which reads Made in India' and ‘Police referring to criminal records than the religion written on passport, when shooting a criminal', but ‘I have been shot' is defiantly not one of them.

The rest of the trailer and dialogue delivery by the actor is almost on point, expect for the times when he is talking to the terrorist group members or explaining details to the audience.

Katrina Kaif (LOVE)

Katrina Kaif as Dr. Aditi Sooryavanshi has an impact and presence in the trailer just as the others, which is a lot because she shows up for mere 10 seconds. We will see several phases of her relationship with Veer (Akshay Kumar) including the happy ones and the sad ones.

As far as one can guess, the two do not have a good relationship when the film starts but will come together by the end of the film.

Singham/ Simmba Extended Cameos (LOVE)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had already announced that we will also see Singham and Simmba, played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, in Sooryavanshi. In the trailer, however, it seemed like the cameos will have a longer runtime than expected. The extended cameos are something worth waiting for as the film hits the screens soon.

Story Revealed (HATE)

The trailer, unfortunately, relieved the entire plot of the film. We are already aware the city is in danger and it is bound to cause chaos among the police force and the citizens. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of when Singham and Simmba will make their cameos. Then again, Rohit Shetty's films are best to watch without worrying about the story, the experience is more about the actors, cars flying and the action.

Secular India (LOVE)

While at first, the trailer may seem a bit anti-religion, Akshay Kumar makes it pretty clear in the end by introducing us to Naem Khan who has been in the police force for 30 years and his son Abbas who is now part of the Anti-terrorist squad. With the tense political environment, it is good to see actors and filmmaker uphold the ethical benchmark.