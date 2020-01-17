5 Things We Love And Hate About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Kartik Aaryan (We Love)

The trailer gives a glimpse of various roles Kartik will be seen playing. Along with the shy-brooding type, he will also be seen as someone who has found strength in love. And we get to that side of him in this scene, from the trailer. Kartik aka Veer here is trying to convince Zoe, played by Sara, that they will work things out. He loves every part of her, and wouldn't want her to sacrifice anything.

The dialogue is powerfully performed by the actor and the emotions come right off the bat. So far, Kartik is definitely the good guy in this story.

Two Stories Separated By Time Connected By Love (We Hate)

The 2009 release by Imtiaz Ali, of the same name, told the love story of two generations. While one believed in love, the other believed in convenience. In the upcoming release, we get to see similar stories set in different times.

Another similar aspect is, career and putting yourself before love. We saw Saif make mockery of love in the previous film, and now his daughter, Sara will be doing the same in this one. One scene shows are trying to choose between her career and love.

Due to identical premise, the high excitement has been dimmed down. We are still hoping there will be a lot more Love Aaj Kal has to offer through its run time.

Sara Ali Khan (We Hate)

Since we have already been taught by Imtiaz Ali through his old films, that love exists and lasts forever, it is hard not to see Sara's character Zoe as the bad guy.

Independent and career-driven, we experience Sara as a self-centred person. From the first scene to the last through out the trailer, when she fights for her decisions it comes off unreasonable. Love Aaj Kal will be Sara's third film since debut, however, she seems a stiff in front of Kartik's performance as Veer.

Songs (We Love)

The trailer has two songs running in the background, one is Twist and Aahun Aahun. Both of which we have heard in the original and had become superhits.

While Twist seems to have been reprised, the hook of the song has been kept the same, which also goes for Aahun Aahun. To have the original melody make it back the big screen, will be a fun experience.

Dialogues (We Hate)

The trailer has plenty of interaction between all four characters. One of the things that makes the trailer interesting in Kartik Aaryan's dialogue, when he is trying to win back Zoe, and giving her an ultimatum. But on the other and almost every other dialogue will question your interest in the film.

From, Sara's 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' to the last comic relief dialogue, 'Mujhe Tho Kerosene Bhi Peene Ka Maan Karta Hai', it takes away the charm of the trailer.

Bonus- Logo (We Love)

Whoever came up with the film logo needs a raise, in the last three decades we have come from Post to Hashtags. The technology has changed so much and so has the way relationships work.

Maybe that's what Imtiaz Ali intents on sharing with us, the way tech has changed how we deal with life and love.