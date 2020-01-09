7 Ways Saif Ali Khan And Tabu Are Breaking Stereotypes In Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer

Gay Hota Tho Bhi Kya Farak Padta

Many filmmakers are now trying to start a conversation about LGBTQ and their presence in the country, but instead of making it the focus, Jawaani Jaaneman promises, in this world it is already normal.

Even though Saif's mother does not seem happy about the mention of it, Saif declares that it okay, he says, 'Gay Hota Tho Bhi, Kya Farak Padta?'. The trailer also shows several other instances where the normal is not conservative.

Father Daughter Relationship

2019 release De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu tried to talk about the complexity of father-daughter relationships but wrapped it up quickly. Jawaani Jaaneman has Saif and Alaya's relationship at the centre. This is not a parent trap, we may not see a happy ending between the parents, Tabu and Saif, but we will see the daughter and father growing close to each other and respecting each other.

The Ideal Mother

We have already seen Tabu take on new-age roles in films like De De Pyaar De and Andhadhun, now she is taking it to a new level with a hippie mother's role. Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman will be seen as a free-spirited woman, who is not consumed by her career or her children or family, unlike how mothers are usually portrayed in Bollywood cinema.

A New Family Dynamic

The film is set to bring in a new family dynamic, the mother, the father and the child who is about to become a mother herself. All of the three are independent of each other, will learn to respect each other and carry on their lives like a well-functioning family.

Like I said earlier, even though the film will probably not end with Tabu and Saif together, they are still a family.

Unusual Friendship

The way a bartender works as a therapist for men, a stylist in a salon does for woman, it has always been the case in Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. We have also seen men become stylists just to understand women and get close to them, but this time Saif will be the one sitting in the salon chair and Kubbra Sait, will be seen as the friend and stylist.

The 40 something man will be seen getting his hair coloured and talking about his relationships in a salon.

Relationship Monologue- Story

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Saif Ali Khan introduce his daughter, played by Alaya, to the rest of his family. The dialogue reveals a lot of details about the story, but it also hints that the film is about the journey more than the happy ending. We will get to see the father-daughter duo become a close-knit family from complete strangers.

Iconic Airport Chase Scene

If Jawaani Jaaneman was a regular film, we would see Saif chasing after Tabu at the end of the movie, or we would see Alaya Furniturewala chasing after her love interest to the airport.

But this time Nitin Kakkar is giving us a new twist on the iconic scene, without which any rom-com film is incomplete. We will hopefully see to see a father chasing after his daughter, to tell her he loves her. It is sure to make the crowds teary-eyed in awe.