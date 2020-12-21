'83, Maidaan, Thalaivi And Others; List Of Upcoming Bollywood Biopics Which We Can't Wait To Watch

'83

After playing a tyrannical ruler, a cop and a rapper, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up to hit the ball for a six at the box office with Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83. The film is based on former Indian captain Kapil Dev's life and will chronicle India's historic World Cup win in 1983. When you have two biggest fandoms of India- Bollywood and cricket coming together, expect some fireworks on the big screen!

Maidaan

Sports biopics seem to be the latest flavour of the season. Get ready to revisit the golden era of Indian football with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The film helmed by Amit Sharma, has Devgn stepping into the shoes of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Will he and his team score a goal at the box office? Only time will tell.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming multilingual biopic Thalaivi has Bollywood's controversy queen essaying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Late. Jayalalitha. The AL Vijay directorial will trace the late leader's journey from cinema to politics. Besides Kangana, the film has a promising ensemble star cast which includes Arvind Swamy, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger-than-life story-telling and grandeur, is all set to present Alia Bhatt like never before in his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the young star will be playing Gangubai Kothewali, a controversial lady who earned herself the moniker of ‘Madam of Kamathipura' in the '60s.

Prithviraj

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a historical character for the first time in his career in Yash Raj Film's big ticket entertainer Prithviraj. The film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has Kumar playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan from the Chahamana (Chauhan) dynasty who was known for his heroism. Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, essays the role of Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

Sardar Uddham Singh

Director Shoojit Sircar is all set to bring to life the story of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh on the big screen. With Vicky Kaushal essaying the titular role of the freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating General O'Dwyer, it would be interesting to revisit this chapter from history.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Shershaah is an ode to war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life while capturing Point 4875 in the Kargil War. He was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. We can't wait to watch Sid recreate this story of patriotism and valour on the big screen.

Saina

After Shraddha Kapoor's exit, Parineeti Chopra stepped in to play Saina Nehwal in Amol Gupte's biopic on the ace badminton player. The film has Manav Kaul essaying the role of Nehwal's coach Pullela Gopichand. When Parineeti's first look from the film did the rounds on the internet, Saina called her 'my lookalike'.

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu who has many powerful performances to her credit, will be seen picking up the bat for Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. The biopic based on the life of renowned Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, is touted to be one of the most anticipated films.