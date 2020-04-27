Aamir Khan Promoted QSQT On The Streets By Sticking Posters On Auto Rickshaws

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) made Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla stars overnight, in 1998. However, things were very different before the film released. Nowadays, we have seen actors hosting events to promote their upcoming films, but back in the day, Aamir Khan promoted his classic release QSQT by sticking film posters on auto-rickshaws himself.

More than three decades after its release, an old video of the actor helping out in film promotions made its way to social media. The video proves that the actor has been a hard-working perfectionist all along. A young Aamir Khan can be seen on the streets of Mumbai, sticking posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on the back of an auto-rickshaw, along with co-star Rajendranath Zutshi.

Aamir and Rajendranath look happy while doing their bit to help promote the film. Aamir can be seen wearing a blue vest and is a carrying a brown leather bag on his shoulder. The clip was shared by celebrity photographer and content creator, Manav Manglani on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

The comments section of the post was soon filled with love and pride for the actor. Actress Sophie Choudry also left a reply saying, "Love this.", while some fans wrote, "Oh my god !! That's a treasure you have", "Loveeeeee this !! Dedication and hard work !! Pays off" and "Who would've guessed this guy is going to become THE Amir khan".

Aamir Khan made his debut as a child actor in his uncle, Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973, but his Bollywood debut as the lead actor was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was directed by his cousin, Mansoor Khan. The classic romantic drama will turn 32 on April 29, 2020.

When Shah Rukh Khan Called Kajol, 'Very Bad, Unfocused, And Unable To Work With'

When Aamir Khan Had An Awkward Moment While Kissing Pooja Bedi