Abhay Deol Birthday Special: The ‘Deol’ With Unconventional Choices

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (2007)

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local was way ahead of its time. Starring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles, the Sanjay Khanduri's comic-thriller is interestingly one of the most engaging films of 2007. Abhay Deol surprised his fans with his amazing performance and broke the chocolate boy image which he built with films like Socha Na Tha and Ahista Ahista.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Based on the life of real-life shenanigans of Devinder Singh aka Bunty, a super-chor from Delhi, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was indeed the turning point of Abhay Deol's career. The Dibakar Banerjee's directorial venture was loved by all and especially, Abhay Deol's standout performance as Lucky, which was appreciated by critics as well as masses. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Dev D (2009)

Abhay Deol made his fans excited when he announced that he will be playing a lead role in the Modern version of Devdas, Dev D which was helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor's powerful performance as a lover who loses the love of his life and turns to alcohol. Dev D is a special film for Abhay Deol as he had indeed gone into the skin of the character. Apart from him, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin's performance made this film even more beautiful.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is the story of three friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar who go on a road trip to Spain and re-discover their old friendship with adventure. Abhay Deol's character, Kabir, was cute, honest yet complex in his life, and kudos to the actor for playing it so beautifully. Abhay stood out in the multi-starrer with his comic timing and witty act. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016)

Mudassar Aziz's directorial venture Happy Bhag Jayegi was a sleeper hit at the box office. Starring Diana Penty in the lead role, the film managed to earn good numbers. Amidst all, Abhay Deol's character of a Pakistani governor's son, Bilal Ahmed caught everyone's attention. His understated performance impressed critics and masses alike. Abhay knows the art of giving his best with his act.