After Kareena Kapoor, Here Are 5 Stars Whose Instagram Debut We Are Awaiting

Rekha

Rekha, despite having a vast fan following, has very little presence on social media. Bollywood's evergreen beauty is too classy for social media platforms. But fans would love to get a chance to experience her charisma off-screen. The legendary actress does not make many public appearances and hasn't had the chance to interact with fans in a long time. Though very few clubs and fans get an update on her daily life, people would love to get to know the actress personally. She never tells about her activities and whereabouts. It is only through other social media pages, that her fans get her daily life updates.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, despite his fame on and off-screen, has very little presence on social media. Even the fan clubs find it hard to keep up with the actor's daily life. He even has very little interaction with media leaving no chance for his fans to interact with him. However, in Koffee With Karan, the actor claimed that he has a secret account on social media, and fans would love to see what the actor has been sharing on the same.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji in 2018 made a powerful comeback with Hitchki and then again with Mardaani 2 and has no plans to slow down. The actress is returning to the screen with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2. While Rani does have a presence across various social media platform, she does not have an Instagram account. On asking during an interview, Rani revealed they (Rani and Aditya Chopra) prefer to keep their personal life within house boundaries. But with the actress reuniting with Saif Ali Khan leaves room for some admirable BTS videos and fans are waiting to get a glimpse of it.

Saif Ali Khan

While wife Kareena Kapoor Khan just debuted on social media, it seems like a long time before Saif will come to any social media platform. The actor is quite private about his personal life and whereabouts. The actor also has a restricted presence in terms of public appearances, which leaves fans with little chance to interact with their favourite actor. Fans would love to know about the actor's life with his three kids and wife.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has a strong social presence with the help of her team account on IG as well as Twitter that shares updates on her upcoming projects and achievements. However, the demand for her personal account is high due to her off-screen interactions and highly opinionated comments on social issues. The actress is currently working on Thalaivi and fans would love to know more from the actress about working on the biopic.