Ahead of Diwali 2020, We Look Back At Epic Inside Pictures From Various Bollywood Diwali Parties

When The Khans Caught Twinning In Black

In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at Mannat, and many celebrities had marked their presence at the do. Here's the lovely picture of The Khans from their 2018 Diwali bash. The only missing person in this picture is SRK's elder son, Aryan Khan.

Bachchans' 2016 Diwali Bash

An inside picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her own Diwali party, wherein she is seen chilling out with her industry friends Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra.

2017 Diwali Party

When Karisma Kapoor received a peck from both Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan. This picture is a proof that celebrities have a gala time at Diwali parties.

Superstars Caught In Action

This picture is from Aamir Khan's 2017 Diwali party. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are seen engrossed in conversation with one of the guests at the party.

Sridevi's Last Diwali Party

Who would have thought that it will be the last Diwali for Sridevi in 2017? Seen here is late actress Sridevi, striking a pose along with Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, Richa Chadha and Shabana Azmi. Notably, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018.

Too Sassy To Handle

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rhea Kapoor and Alia Bhatt truly believe in the proverb 'happy girls are the prettiest'. This picture is from Anil Kapoor's 2017 Diwali celebration.

Three Generations In One Frame

It's indeed a rare sight to spot Jaya Bachchan striking a pose for camera. Last year, the veteran actress was seen posing for a picture with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and grandkids- Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

The All-Time Favourite Diwali Picture

While this is not an inside picture from a Diwali party, this picture was clicked by paparazzi outside Jalsa when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended Bachchans' Diwali bash in 2013. The picture looks no less than a poster of Karan Johar's family drama.

Which picture you liked the most? Tell us in the comments section below.

