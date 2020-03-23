    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aisha, Veere Di Wedding: Bollywood Chick Flicks To Watch Online As India Heads For A Total Lockdown!

      By
      |

      As India is heading towards complete lockdown in order to stop the spreading of the deadly Coronavirus, the majority of the population is now practising social distancing. Since spending time at home can get boring after a point, it's best to keep oneself entertained in any way possible. So after listing down some amazing Bollywood thrillers, we thought it was time for us to recommend some cool chick flicks. All you need to do now is get your popcorn ready and watch these films one by one! Of course, you can thank us later.

      Aisha

      Aisha

      Starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead, this film is about a young, spoilt, fashionista who loves being a matchmaker. As Aisha tries to find a perfect partner for her friend Shefali, she ends up ruining her own relationships in the process. It's a typical chick flick with loads of glamour, beautiful locales, and some amazing songs. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the movie also stars Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, and Cyrus Sahukar in pivotal roles. Aisha is available for viewing on Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

      Veere Di Wedding

      Veere Di Wedding

      A coming-of-age movie revolving around the lives of four childhood friends, Veere Di Wedding immediately struck a chord with the younger generation when it came out in theatres in 2018. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania star in this film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. When Kalindi (Bebo) decides to get married, her three friends take her to Thailand for a bachelorette trip and they all rediscover themselves on this exotic vacation. It's a fun film that will definitely tickle your funny bone and drive away your boredom. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.

      Gippi

      Gippi

      All the teenage girls out there should definitely give this movie a watch. Gippi is about a 14-year-old overweight girl who is insecure but ultimately learns to love herself just the way she is. While the film deals with a relevant and sensitive subject, it's still funny and has other elements like romance, humour and even a makeover. Filmmaker Sonam Nair has done a fine job of extracting some good performances as well. You can watch Gippi on Amazon Prime Video.

      Luv Ka The End

      Luv Ka The End

      Before Shraddha Kapoor gave a blockbuster in the form of Aashiqui 2, she featured in a super cool chick flick called Luv Ka The End. When Rhea finds out her boyfriend Luv is not as nice as he seems, she decides to take revenge and her two best friends help her in this mission. One crazy night is all it takes for these girls to learn more about friendship, love, and life. The movie also stars Taaha Shah, Sreejita De, Pushtiie Shakti, Riya Bamniyal and Meherzan Mazda. Luv Ka The End is available on Amazon Prime Video.

      Pink

      Pink

      Once you're done watching the four fun films, we recommend you to watch this Taapsee Pannu-starrer because this film talks about sexual harassment and how society perceives young women who prefer to live independently. Though Pink is not a quintessential chick flick, it's undoubtedly one of the finest films to have come out from Bollywood in recent years and is definitely a must-watch for everyone, especially youngsters. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Angad Bedi, Pink is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and is streaming on Netflix and Hotstar.

      ALSO READ

      Game Over, Phobia: 5 Gripping Bollywood Thrillers To Watch Online During Coronavirus Lockdown

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X