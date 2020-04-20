Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: A Love Story More Than 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke'

Pyaar Dosti Hai!

Speaking about how their friendship culminated into love, Abhishek recalled in an interview, "I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that."

When You Know You Have Found Your Soulmate

"I've never asked who fell in love first, actually. I'll have to ask her that. But the moment we got together we knew this was it," said Abhishek.

Aishwarya too agreed with him and added, "It's not like we said ‘One minute, let the relationship marinate, we want time to get to know each other'."

The Proposal

Their love for each other grew deeper on the sets of Umraan Jaan. After the premiere of their film Guru in Toronto, Abhishek finally popped the question to Aishwarya in New York.

"I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," recalled Jr Bachchan.

Instead of an actual diamond ring, Abhishek went on his knees with a prop from the sets of Guru. Talking about it later, Aishwarya told a magazine, "He is original and real, like our relationship. There is nothing predictable or boring about our life. We nurture each other. The gesture was spontaneous and meaningful. God has been kind to us. We can certainly afford those standard rocks. But do we need them?"

We Totally Relate With Aishwarya!

After the formal proposal, the lovebirds flew back to Mumbai and got engaged on January 14, 2007, at the Bachchan's residence. Aishwarya then began shooting for Jodha Akbar.

In one of her recent interviews, Aishwarya revealed, "We're doing Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre."

She also spoke about co-star Hrithik Roshan's reaction and said, "Ashutosh [Gowarikar] was like you're engaged, and Duggu gave me a thumbs up!"

A Match Made In Heaven

The couple finally tied the knot on on April 20, 2007. The baarat started from one of the residences of the Bachchans, Jalsa, to their other house, Prateeksha. The star-studded wedding was the talk of the town for many days.

Post the wedding, Aishwarya-Abhishek visited the famous Tirupati temple, to seek blessings from the Almighty for their new journey.

Cut To Present

Aishwarya and Abhishek are parents to a nine-year old Aaradhya. The couple have been together through thick and thin. They continue to love each other immensely and give us major relationship goals.

In one of her interviews, the former beauty queen was all praise for her hubby and said, "Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don't know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real 'Padma Shri' and I'm his 'Padma Shrimati'."

"Aishwarya is my anchor. She is my buddy, my closest friend. I can discuss anything with her. Our relationship is not based on her being Aishwarya Rai or me coming from an illustrious family. It is just about two people falling in love which has organically grown. We started during Guru. It was meant to be," said Abhishek.