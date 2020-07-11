Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Reason Behind Alia Bhatt's Dancing Skill

Alia Loved Aishwarya As A Dancer

While praising Aishwarya, Alia said, "I have always loved Kareena, Kajol and Ash. What I mentioned was that I have learnt a lot from Aishwarya as a dancer. She is a superb dancer, the kind of finesse she has is amazing."

She Further Stated...

"A lot of times before shooting a song, I just look at all her videos back to back to get some kind of inspiration. Then you kind of remember these things while giving a shot because I always run through all my steps. In that sense, I find her a great inspiration," added Alia.

Alia On Being Compared To Kajol & Kareena

In the same interview, Alia had also reacted to the comparison between her and senior actresses like Kareena and Kajol. She said, "I take it as a compliment. But it's unfair to compare me with them because they have a huge body of work to their credit while I am just four films old."

Comparison Scares Alia

Alia further added that the constant comparison between her and Kareena/Kajol scares her.

She justified her statement saying, "I have been in the industry for just two years and it's not like you can match up to them so early, may be after 40 films. Kareena has been in the industry for 14 years and Kajol even longer."