Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Reason Behind Alia Bhatt's Dancing Skill
If you're an ardent fan of Alia Bhatt, you must know that she idolises Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has gone on record saying in multiple interviews that she is a die hard fan of Bebo. But did you know that when it comes to dancing, Alia has always looked up to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Today (July 11, 2020), as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completes six years, we bring to you an old interview of Alia from Rediff, wherein she had revealed that before shooting any song, she used to watch videos of Aishwarya Rai to inspire herself!
Alia Loved Aishwarya As A Dancer
While praising Aishwarya, Alia said, "I have always loved Kareena, Kajol and Ash. What I mentioned was that I have learnt a lot from Aishwarya as a dancer. She is a superb dancer, the kind of finesse she has is amazing."
She Further Stated...
"A lot of times before shooting a song, I just look at all her videos back to back to get some kind of inspiration. Then you kind of remember these things while giving a shot because I always run through all my steps. In that sense, I find her a great inspiration," added Alia.
Alia On Being Compared To Kajol & Kareena
In the same interview, Alia had also reacted to the comparison between her and senior actresses like Kareena and Kajol. She said, "I take it as a compliment. But it's unfair to compare me with them because they have a huge body of work to their credit while I am just four films old."
Comparison Scares Alia
Alia further added that the constant comparison between her and Kareena/Kajol scares her.
When Sushant Singh Rajput Brought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Together!
She justified her statement saying, "I have been in the industry for just two years and it's not like you can match up to them so early, may be after 40 films. Kareena has been in the industry for 14 years and Kajol even longer."
Cut to present, in the last few years, Alia has done some marvellous films like Raazi, Udta Punjab, etc. Well, not only critics, but audiences also believe that Alia is here to stay and when it comes to flawless acting, she can do it!