UNKNOWN INCIDENT: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SCREAMED At A Journo For Recording Aaradhya's Videos!

‘Aishwarya Is Elegance Personified’

"Let's do some #Lockdown #Throwback pics & stories! I'll start with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan I am often asked, who is the most beautiful actress? I've met them all & it's not even close. She is elegance personified & just so kind."

‘Unlike Other Stars, Aishwarya Wasn’t Fussy About Frames & Profiles’

"I had to shoot this interview myself with a handy camera as my cameraperson didn't arrive in time. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is royalty at the Cannes Film Festival; saw French/international fans queuing up just to get a glimpse of her. So I was freaking out.

Stars were very fussy about frames & their profiles. I thought she would cancel the interview. But #AishwaryaRaiBachchan was extremely supportive. She told me to take my time, asked me where all I had been & gave me a few tips about Cannes."

‘Aaradhya Is Aishwarya’s Life’

"Mr Modi had just been sworn in as the new PM so she welcomed him with folded hands. A couple of days later as we were waiting to leave for the red carpet we saw #AishwaryaRaiBachchan waving at Aaradhya, who was in a balcony at the iconic Hotel Martinez.

My cameraperson had arrived & I asked him to record. I saw Aishwarya screaming my name from the lower level. She asked me stop recording & we did. I told her we won't use the footage & we didn't. It wasn't about being protective, I realised Aaradhya is Aishwarya's life."

‘Family Comes First For Aishwarya’

"She might be the most beautiful woman in the world but beyond the bright lights & the superstardom, family comes first for Aishwarya. Highest level of respect for Aishwarya & Abhishek. They are in a league of their own, class apart."