UNKNOWN INCIDENT: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SCREAMED At A Journo For Recording Aaradhya's Videos!
It's known to all, for actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter comes before everything else! Be it stardom or film projects, ever since Aaradhya came into Aishwarya's life, she has always been the priority of the actress. Owing to the same reason, many Indian women relate themselves with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress, and feel she's the true example of a diva, who knows how to balance family and work. Having said that, we have come across a series of tweets by a journalist Sushant Mehta, which reveals that how protective Aishwarya is of her daughter.
‘Aishwarya Is Elegance Personified’
"Let's do some #Lockdown #Throwback pics & stories! I'll start with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan I am often asked, who is the most beautiful actress? I've met them all & it's not even close. She is elegance personified & just so kind."
‘Unlike Other Stars, Aishwarya Wasn’t Fussy About Frames & Profiles’
"I had to shoot this interview myself with a handy camera as my cameraperson didn't arrive in time. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is royalty at the Cannes Film Festival; saw French/international fans queuing up just to get a glimpse of her. So I was freaking out.
Stars were very fussy about frames & their profiles. I thought she would cancel the interview. But #AishwaryaRaiBachchan was extremely supportive. She told me to take my time, asked me where all I had been & gave me a few tips about Cannes."
‘Aaradhya Is Aishwarya’s Life’
"Mr Modi had just been sworn in as the new PM so she welcomed him with folded hands. A couple of days later as we were waiting to leave for the red carpet we saw #AishwaryaRaiBachchan waving at Aaradhya, who was in a balcony at the iconic Hotel Martinez.
My cameraperson had arrived & I asked him to record. I saw Aishwarya screaming my name from the lower level. She asked me stop recording & we did. I told her we won't use the footage & we didn't. It wasn't about being protective, I realised Aaradhya is Aishwarya's life."
‘Family Comes First For Aishwarya’
"She might be the most beautiful woman in the world but beyond the bright lights & the superstardom, family comes first for Aishwarya. Highest level of respect for Aishwarya & Abhishek. They are in a league of their own, class apart."
Isn't it lovely to know that the entire nation looks up to someone, who's humble, grounded and full of compassion? Aishwarya is an epitome of femininity.
Inputs- Twitter/Sushant Mehta
