OUCH! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was PUT DOWN By Simi Garewal And Shobha De Over Her 'Giggle'
No matter which part of the world you belong to, if you are a Bollywood fan, there is a zero percent chance of you not knowing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, that's the impact Aishwarya has left on people in the last two decades. When Aishwarya made her Bollywood début, she left many people talking about her unparalleled beauty. She was not only blessed with a perfect figure but also a gorgeous and attractive face. In fact, many people believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will always be considered as 'one of the most beautiful actresses', irrespective of her age.
But did you know that despite being helmed as the most beautiful actress, Aishwarya was put down by actress Simi Garewal and novelist Shobha De over her 'giggle'? Surprised? Check out their remarks on Aishwarya below..
When Shobha De Took A Sly Dig At Aishwarya
Shobha De had once said, "Here is an actor who has not been given her due because people are just so overwhelmed by Aishwarya's beauty. They can't seem to get beyond it; they can't seem to get over her beauty."
"But, she has worked hard, she is disciplined, she is intelligent, if only she would get rid of that giggle. We know that the giggle is part of her nervous charm, we have all learnt to love her despite the giggle."
Simi Garewal Wasn’t A Fan Of Aishwarya’s Giggle Either
Simi Garewal had also taken a jibe at how Aishwarya Rai keeps giggling and said, "There she goes giggling again. What's with the giggle?"
Despite All The Jibes, Aishwarya Has Come A Long Way
After winning the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Iruvar in 1997. In the last two decades, Aishwarya did not only limit her work to the Hindi film industry, but spread her wings in Hollywood too. Without having any Godfather in the industry, Aishwarya went on to become a global star all on her own, and made her country proud with her achievements.
Cut To Present
Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and the film tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional Tamil novel of the same name. Reportedly, she will be playing a grey character.
Before Aaradhya Was Born, Abhishek Bachchan Wanted To Have TWO Kids With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!