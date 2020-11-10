Aishwarya Rai's Look, Grand Decor & Epic Inside Pics- We Will Miss Bachchans' Diwali Bash This Year

All Big Stars Under One Roof

Bachchans' Diwali bash is a ritual that both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan follow diligently every year. The duo never skips hosting Diwali parties barring a couple of times, when their family members passed away. The best part about Big B's Diwali bash is the presence of the entire B-town under one roof. If you look back at all the epic Diwali pictures/selfies, most of them were clicked at Bachchans' Diwali parties.

A Family That Celebrates Festival Together, Stays Together

Who wouldn't miss a grand family portrait of the Bachchans from Diwali celebrations? Dolled up in their traditional wears, the Bachchans look every bit royal, and their pictures emit only warmth and love.

P.S. It's always a delight for fans to see Aaradhya sporting an ethnic dress, and celebrating the festival with her family.

Aishwarya's Look Is Always The Highlight Of The Party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women of the world. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that every year fans get excited about her Diwali look. From her outfit to jewellery, fans search every detail about her look.

The Lavish Decoration

The Bachchans often host their Diwali parties at Jalsa, and when fans come across the inside pictures from the party, they not only go gaga over celebs' presence, but also over the lavish decor.

Unfortunately, all the Bachchans' fans have to wait one more year to witness the grandeur all over again!