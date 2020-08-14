Aishwarya Rai Was The Reason Why Mahima Chaudhry Was Cut Up With Me, Says Subhash Ghai [Flashback]

Subhash Ghai's Old Interview On His Fallout With Mahima

While speaking to Saibal Chatterjee in 1998, when Subhash Ghai was asked why he opted Aishwarya Rai for Taal, he had said, "Four others were considered- Manisha Koirala, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena and Mahima. I chose Aishwarya because she fits the role like a glove. That's the reason why Mahima is cut up with me."

Yes, you read it right! Subhash Ghai had said that Mahima was upset with him because he had roped in Aishwarya for Taal.

Subhash Ghai On His Dispute With Mahima Chaudhry

In the same interview, when he was asked if he had resolved his dispute with Mahima, he answered, "It's a closed chapter now. It wasn't for the money- that was peanuts, anyway. It was a disciplinary action against an errant student by an institute, if you regard Mukta Arts as one. But all is forgotten. She is now free to do what she wants with her career."

Cut To Present, Here's What Subhash Ghai Said About Mahima

In his official statement, the Yaadein director said that he was amused reading Mahima's statement. He further shared that he is a good friend of Mahima, and they are still in touch through messages. Ghai also praised Mahima, and said that she is a nice and a mature woman.

He Further Added..

"She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by some one. Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kaanchi in 2014. I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in showbiz," concluded Ghai.