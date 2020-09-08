Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Throwback Photos Of Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Which Are Pure Gold!

"No great story ever started with, 'I tried'. If it doesn't start with 'I gave it my all', don't expect much in return," Akshay Kumar had said in an interview with Filmfare magazine. Well, that's exactly what has kept the superstar relevant even after completing 29 years in the film industry. A man who worked as a waiter in Bangkok, and eventually went on to becomeone of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema; Akshay's journey is quite inspiring!

Well, he has the knack of turning everything he touches to gold. Akshay never shies away from stepping out of his comfort zone. From displaying his martial art skills to changing perceptions about sanitary napkins in the country, the actor has done it all on the celluloid and won hearts.

When Akshay was once asked in an interview about what makes him different from the other actors, the star came up with an interesting reply, "It's my ability to be a wise owl trapped in a monkey's body with the stamina of a wild panther." Well, we totally agree with him on this.

As Akshay Kumar turns 53 today (September 9, 2020), we thought of hitting the rewind button to bring you some throwback pictures of Khiladi Kumar. Are you ready for some major nostalgia bytes?

What's Cooking? Akshay Kumar gives us some desi Sherlock Holmes vibes in this throwback picture. What do you guys think? Three's A Company The Sooryavanshi actor is seen sharing a frame with his Aarzoo co-stars, Madhuri Dixit and Saif Ali Khan. Good ol' days, we tell you! Brothers In Arms This throwback picture seems to be from the sets of Mohra, which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. In this click, where Akshay looks dashing in a cop's uniform, Suniel Shetty is all things swag in his blue denim shirt and trousers. Hello Handsome With his striking face and infectious smile, Akshay Kumar is jaw-dropping good looking in this picture from the past. Good Looks, Good Looks And Good Looks! The superstar never failed to make the ladies skip a heartbeat even back then. Here's a picture for you to drool over, from one of his photoshoots with actress Ayesha Jhulka and another co-star. A Precious Moment From Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Life 'Mehendi laga ke rakhna, doli sajaa ke rakhna,' that's the song which immediately comes to our mind after seeing this picture from Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's pre-wedding festivities. Such a cute moment, isn't it?

