When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai’s EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He’s God’s Child

'Salman Is God’s Child'

While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Salman is God's child. He's misunderstood, but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted."

Baghban Director Had Praised Salman Too

When director Ravi Chopra was asked if he was apprehensive of roping in Salman in Baghban owing to all the controversies around him, he had said, "Salman is a sweetheart. I don't know how he got this reputation. Maybe, he has never had a good relationship with the media."

He Had Further Added..

"I had a great time shooting with him and would love to do another film with him. He has really got a heart of gold," had said Ravi Chopra.

Salman Was Praised For His Acting Chops

The director had further praised Salman for his acting chops and had said, "In Baghban, Salman plays an orphan who is brought up by Amitji. I needed someone who looked very decent because he's the good guy in the film. His character is indebted to the man who has raised him. Salman has done a great job."

What do you think of this flashback interview? Do tell us in the comments section below..