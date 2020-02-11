    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai’s EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He’s God’s Child

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Throwback Tuesday is here and we're ready to take you down memory lane. In today's feature, we have brought you an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan, wherein the megastar had called Salman Khan, a 'God's child' and a 'misunderstood person'. The interview dates back to 2003, when Big B had worked with Salman in Baghban and at the same time, Salman was going through a rough phase as his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) had broken up with him and had also alleged that he used to harass her.

      Post all the controversies, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Salman Khan, here's what he had said...

      'Salman Is God’s Child'

      'Salman Is God’s Child'

      While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Salman is God's child. He's misunderstood, but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted."

      Baghban Director Had Praised Salman Too

      Baghban Director Had Praised Salman Too

      When director Ravi Chopra was asked if he was apprehensive of roping in Salman in Baghban owing to all the controversies around him, he had said, "Salman is a sweetheart. I don't know how he got this reputation. Maybe, he has never had a good relationship with the media."

      He Had Further Added..

      He Had Further Added..

      "I had a great time shooting with him and would love to do another film with him. He has really got a heart of gold," had said Ravi Chopra.

      Salman Was Praised For His Acting Chops

      Salman Was Praised For His Acting Chops

      The director had further praised Salman for his acting chops and had said, "In Baghban, Salman plays an orphan who is brought up by Amitji. I needed someone who looked very decent because he's the good guy in the film. His character is indebted to the man who has raised him. Salman has done a great job."

      What do you think of this flashback interview? Do tell us in the comments section below..

      Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Romance Pooja Hegde In Sajid Nadiadwalia's Next Film

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X