Ananya Panday Birthday Special: When The Actress Stole Away Our Hearts With Her Cuteness As A Kid!

Even before Ananya Panday stepped into the world of films, the young girl grabbed everyone's attention, mainly thanks to her cool Instagram profile. But, life came to a full circle for Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday's daughter when she decided to give showbiz a shot.

"Films have always been my escape. And no, it wasn't because my dad (Chunky Panday) is a Bollywood star. My face lit up when a movie came on at home. I was really tiny when Hrithik Roshan burst onto the screen in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. I fangirled just a little too hard. Hrithik, and a host of other Dharma films, gave me the kick-start I needed to put my plan of becoming an actor in action," the actress had bared her heart in an interview with Grazia magazine.

Ananya is just three-films-old (Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli), but the actress is already pushing for a change. She launched a special initiative, 'So Positive', against social media bullying. "These are the baby steps I want to take. I want to build a strong community and raise awareness," the actress, who herself has been a victim of bullying, was quoted as saying. Now, that's what we call 'beauty with brains.'

As Ananya turns 22 today (October 30, 2020), we thought of taking you on a trip down the memory lane with some precious childhood pictures of the young girl.

Hello Cutepie Even as a kid, Ananya was cuteness overload. That cute high pony-tail on her is making us go 'awww.' Sibling Goals Ananya is such a sweetheart in this picture in which she is seen posing with her newborn sister Rysa. Honey Bunny We are all hearts over this candid click of little Ananya with her mommy Bhavna Panday. Throwback To Crazy Times 'I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice-cream.' Well, that's what Ananya's mood seems to be in this picture. Cola Tales Here's a sneak-peek into Ananya and her best Shanaya Kapoor's shenanigans at a birthday party. Happy Faces This picture proves that Ananya is a daddy's girl. Time Flies & How! This picture of Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor posing with their respective mommies makes for an adorable frame. Jab They Met While Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor is seen posing for the camera, something else seems to have caught Ananya's attention in this throwback snap. Childhood Days Are The Best Days! Doesn't this click remind you of precious times spent by you with your own grandparents?

