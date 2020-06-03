Anniversary Special: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Story Behind His Marriage With Jaya Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Story Behind His Marriage With Jaya Bachchan

The actor wrote on social media, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973. Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don't go .. I obeyed (sic)."

The Wedding Day

Earlier, in one of his blogs, the superstar had opened up about his wedding day and shared, "I dress up in formal marriage Indian.. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done.. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding.. the substitute for the tradition horse.. Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme.. and it begins to drizzle.. neighbours rush out to me.. leave for the wedding now.. the rain is a good omen.. off I went.. wedding over in a few hours.. done.. Mr and Mrs proclaimed.. over!!"

When Amitabh Bachchan Spoke About His Relationship With Jaya Bachchan

In one of his interviews with Stardust magazine, Amitabh Bachchan had opened up about his relationship with his wife and said, "Jaya is a very spontaneous person. Not at all like me. And it's just very fortunate for me that she's from the same profession as me and so she understands. She was always familiar with the environment I was in. She knows what the film industry is all about, so in fact, it's a boon to have her."

He had further added, "I don't know, of course, what the situation would have been had I married a lady outside my profession. You say that marriages in this industry don't last. But with all due apologies and all due respect to others, how do you put me in the same category? In any marriage, there are ups and downs and areas where disagreements take place but that's all part of it. Jaya is extremely open and very straight. Sometimes embarrassingly straight but that's how her nature is. I've never tried to disturb that quality of hers and she's not disturbed my quality of being myself. When I want to be left alone, she leaves me alone."

Jaya Bachchan On The Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage

In a throwback interview with People magazine, when the Guddi actress was asked how she has managed to keep her marriage going strong, she revealed, "By just leaving him alone. You have to have the conviction. I married a good man and a family that believes in commitment. (Thinks) You must not get too possessive, especially in our profession, where you know things aren't going to be easy. You can either drive the artist crazy, or you can help him or her grow. And if he goes, then he was never yours!"

Was Jaya Upset By The Rumours Of His Affairs In The Media?

To this, she had replied, "You are a human being, you do react. If you react to negativity, you also react to positivity. You are reassured every second by gestures, by looks, by happenings, and that keeps you going. A human being at a very vulnerable age and time gets carried away either ways, and if you are sad you are sad, and if you are happy you are happy."

Jaya Bachchan's Reaction When Asked About Affair Rumours Between Amitabh-Rekha

"If there was any, he would have been somewhere else, na? People liked them as a couple on screen, and that's fine. The media tried linking him with every one of his heroines. My life would have been hell if I had taken it all seriously. We are made of sterner stuff," the actress was quoted as saying in the same interview.