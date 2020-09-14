Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: 6 Times The Actor Channelled His Inner Poet With His Shayaris

"I was 19 when I started my journey with Roadies, and became an actor at 27. It took me eight years to get a breakthrough. If I would've straightaway gone to become an actor at 19, I wouldn't have left an impact," birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Known for picking up quirky stories as an actor, Ayushmann believes in following his gut. "I am the public, a boy from Chandigarh who's bought tickets in black and revered films since childhood, and when I choose scripts I take out the garb of an actor-slash-star and I become the audience, and consume the script as a layman," the actor had explained in one of his interviews. Maybe, that's the secret behind Ayushmann's peak to success!

Be it playing a sperm donor, a man suffering from erectile dysfunction or a guy dealing with premature balding, the actor has always stepped out of his comfort zone and won hearts.

But there's another side to Ayushmann as well! If you browse his Twitter and Instagram pages, you will come across beautiful poems and shayaris on love, life and adulting, penned by the young star.

Speaking about his love for writing couplets, the Dream Girl actor had said, "The idea behind it was to let people know that I write, and know me for that. I have no commercial aspirations related to my poetry. I am doing that with films and my music. This part of me (writing poetry) is for my sheer love for it."

As Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36 today, we bring you six of his most beautiful shayaris on life and love which will drive away your Monday blues.