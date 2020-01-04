Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's Take On Love & Relationships Is On Point!

Be Truthful To Your Partner

"When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012 (her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor), I was like I'm done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, 'I realize there's a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don't want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I'm going to do my thing."

The Secret To A Successful Relationship

"The most important thing is that you need to find someone who respects you and who truly understands you. For any relationship to be successful, trust, friendship and mutual respect is very important."

Taking Your Relationship To The Next Level

"Being married is beautiful. Like Ranveer said I think we recommend it to every young person who is in love. But just be sure. Don't jump into something because someone expects you to get married or there is pressure on you. Know in your heart that that's the right person for you and you would want to spend the rest of your life with that person."

Love Doesn't Come With A Price Tag

You don't need to always splurge your loved one with expensive gifts. Sometimes, just a basic like holding hands could make his/her day. Like Deepika says, 'There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little."

Be An Honest Critic

Talking about her relationship with Ranveer, Deepika once said in an interview, "I am very protective about Ranveer. When the world gushes on him, I am honest with my feedback of him."