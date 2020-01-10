Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Here Is A Look At The Krrish Star's Return In 2019

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan after being away from the screen for a couple of years, surprised everyone with his role in Super 30. His performance and buzz for the film brought back the same craze for the actor since his early days in the industry.

The film went on to make Rs. 208.93 crore at the Box Office and also received tax-exempt in several states.

WAR

Even before the craze for Super 30 was over, Hrithik Roshan came out with the release of Yash Raj Films, WAR. It brought back Hrithik in his Hunk look alongside Tiger Shroff. The action thriller had fans screaming at the screens in awe, their chemistry and performances were praised by fans.

WAR, also broke several records on its opening day at the box office, for the actors, production house and the year 2019.

Personal Life

Hrithik has also been killing it off-screen. Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have become the ideal parents, and are showing the world, how it's done right even after separation.

The two got divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, and have two kids, Hridhaan and Hrithik. The unusual modern family is always seen vacationing together, Hrithik is often spotted at lunches with wife and her friends.

Collaborations

Hrithik Roshan has been making his presence felt with several collaborations in 2019. He has been aggressively promoting his clothing line, HRX and also collaborated with the health club, Cult.fit

He is often seen sharing workout videos on social media, in HRX clothing with the cult team, inspiring many fans to take on a healthy lifestyle.