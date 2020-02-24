Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor Is A Perfect Fit If These South Films Are Ever Remade In Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor made a dashing entry in Bollywood as a chocolate-boy hero in Ken Ghosh's campus romance, Ishq Vishq in 2003. In a career spanning over a decade and a half, the actor have had a string of hits and misses where he dabbled with different genres; some hit the bull's eye, some didn't. However last year, Shahid delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career- Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh. The film was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu smashing hit, Arjun Reddy.

Just like its Telugu counterpart, Kabir Singh minted gold at the box office. At the same time, it also became a talking point for its controversial content. Nevertheless, the film turned out to be a turning point in Shahid's career. Riding high on the film's success, the handsome star immediately gave his nod to one more south remake- Nani's Jersey. While this film's fate is yet to be decided at the box office, it looks like Shahid is a current hot favourite for filmmakers when it comes to South remakes.

Since South remakes continue to be a growing trend in Bollywood, we bring you some films where Shahid fits like a glove if they are ever remade in Bollywood. Don't miss this special birthday feature on the dashing star who turns 39 today.

Dear Comrade Karan Johar had announced a Hindi remake of this Vijay Deverakonda starrer last year. While there were strong rumours about KJo approaching Sasha for this film, there hasn't been any latest official development on it yet. It would be quite interesting to watch the star pull off the character arc of the male protagonist. Kaththi Amidst rumours of Akshay Kumar reprising Vijay's role in the Hindi remake tentatively titled as Ikka, Shahid Kapoor could convincingly play the dual role in this Tamil blockbuster which revolved around the topic of plight of farmers who suffer due to corporate companies encroaching upon their land. Asuran When it comes to portraying gritty characters, Shahid knows how to hit the ball straight out of the park for a sixer. Dhanush delivered a noteworthy performance in the original film and we feel the Kabir Singh actor would bring in his own nuance to this rustic character. Bharat Aane Nenu Shahid Kapoor has never dabbled with the genre of political thriller and it would be intriguing to watch what the actor has up his sleeve when he ever steps into Mahesh Babu's shoes. Pyscho Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from stepping out of his comfort zone to take up challenging roles. While the actor is yet to take up an out-and-out negative character, director Mysskin's recently-released, Psycho could be a perfect chance for the actor to channel his inner dark side.

