Birthday Special: These Childhood Photos Of Sidharth Malhotra Are A Perfect Throwback!

With his charming looks and well-sculpted physique, Sidharth Malhotra is the nation's sweetheart. In times when the infamous 'N' word has suddenly become the talk of the town; thanks to a certain Ms Ranaut, this handsome hunk has carved his own space in the film industry despite being an outsider.

Sidharth began his career as a model but soon, took to films like a fish to water after making a smashing debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before this, the lad worked as an assistant director to Johar on Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan. In a career spanning almost eight years, Sidharth has been a part of many films; some hit the bullseye; some didn't. But that hasn't deterred him a bit as the actor continues to pick up films belonging to different genre.

Speaking about his struggling days, the Shershaah actor once opened up in an interview, "Until I shot for SOTY, I didn't know what was happening. Earlier, I was a part of a film which I was prepping for, but it never took off. That was my first lesson - you can't take a confirmation for granted. It took me four years to get another film and I learnt a lot in life [during that period] - from managing my budget for rent to getting a job and moving in the right direction."

As the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today, we bring you some of his childhood pictures which are too cute to handle.

Sibling Alert That's Harshad Malhotra, Sidharth's elder brother holding the SOTY actor as a kid. This picture speaks volume about their bonding. Aye Cutie This boy is stealing our hearts with his cute face and infectious smile. 'School Chale Hum' Donning school uniforms, Sidharth is seen striking a pose with his elder brother. Look At Sid Dressed Up As Krishna Ladies man now and ladies man back then as a kid too.

Shershaah First Look: Sidharth Malhotra Pays Ode To Journey Of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra

WAIT WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra Failed Class 9 Because Of This SHOCKING Reason