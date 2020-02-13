Bollywood's 6 Newest Couples To Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir reportedly started dating during the shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra Chapter One, of the fantasy trilogy.

They also made their relationship official with several public outings and then during the award season in 2019 when they gave major couples goals with PDA. They have also travelled to New York together when Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor was getting treatment in the US.

Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain

Aadar and Tara reportedly sparked rumours of a romance after their public appearances at very vent in Mumbai. They were first seen at Malaika Arora's birthday bash, followed by Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party and now at Armaan Jain's wedding last week.

They were also snapped together at the airport together while returning from a New Year getaway. During interaction she revealed to IANS, 'she enjoys spending time with him, and they enjoy each other's company'

Sara Ali Khan- Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship has been making headline for their public outings, cute pictures on social media and their on-screen chemistry.

On Monday, Kartik also shared a new picture with Sara which shows him feeding her and sharing a plate of food. He captioned her, 'Kaafi dubli ho gai ho. Aao pehele jaise sehat banayein'.

Shraddha Kapoor - Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor currently gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 is rumoured to be dating, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In mid-2019, there were also rumours of the two taking their relationship to the next level. Rohan, on the other hand, had denied reports and said, they have known each other since the past nine years and are good friends.

Arjun Kapoor - Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not be celebrating their first valentine's day together, but the two made their relationship official in 2019 around Arjun's Birthday.

Their relationship has been in the headlines for many reasons, from their date nights to Arjun thanking media for being mindful of their relationship. Their PDA on social media has also been on point and given major couple goals.

Siddharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra earlier known to have dated Ali Bhatt, is now rumoured to be dating another B town celerity, Kiara Advani. They were spotted together at Kiara's birthday bash last year and the buzz hasn't died down since.

The two reportedly met at an intimate dinner party organised by Karan Johar and since have been hanging out often with each other.