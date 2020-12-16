Bollywood Celebrities Who Became Parents In 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Amrita Rao Welcomed A New Family Member

Shilpa Shetty

The Dhadkan actress left her fans pleasantly surprised when she took to social media to announce the arrival of her second child. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy on February 15, 2020.

An ecstatic Shilpa posted on her Instagram page, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have", and ‘Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God". You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao of Vivaah fame managed to keep the news of her pregnancy under wraps for a long time until a picture of the heavily-pregnant actress standing outside a clinic with her husband RJ Anmol sent social media into tizzy. Soon, the Main Hoon Na star confirmed that she is expecting her first baby. On November 1, Amrita and Anmol welcomed a baby boy, Veer.

"I can't stop staring at my baby's face and my husband Anmol's priceless expression of joy. I'm still in a state of wonderment," Amrita was later quoted as saying by a leading daily.

Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli classical pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed a baby girl, Sappho on February 7, 2020. Talking about her baby having a unisex name, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shared, "I've chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have."

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani embraced parenthood for the second time in February 2020. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Leo.

Sharing a picture of the newborn with his elder brother Zack, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress penned a beautiful note that read, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack' #Brothers And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution 💙💙💙🧡."

Mandira Bedi

In July this year, Mandira Bedi and her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal adopted a four-and-a-half-year-old girl, whom they named Tara. The celebrity couple introduced the world to the newest member of their family on Dussehra 2020.

The Saaho actress later opened up about adopting Tara while speaking to a leading daily and said, "Many years back, we had decided that we would have one biological child and adopt the other. We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives, and Tara is a fulfilment of that dream."

Natasa Stankovic

The month of July brought in happiness for former Nach Baliye 9 contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya as they were blessed with a baby boy Agastya, on July 31, 2020.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," an elated Hardik posted on his Instagram page.

Aftab Shivdasani

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj were blessed with a baby girl Navaeh Kaur Shivdasani, on August 2, 2020. The actor had shared a cute picture of his baby girl's feet and captioned it as, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth', with God's blessings @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

Sumeet Vyas

Celebrity couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy on June 4. They named their little bundle of joy as Ved.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Papa Vyas posted, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes."

Ruslaan Mumtaz

After four years of marital bliss, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta, welcomed a baby boy Rayaan, on March 26, 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED 👶 I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than it already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children," an emotional Ruslaan posted a heartwarming note on the arrival of his first child.