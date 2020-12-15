Bollywood Celebs Who Bid Goodbye To The World In 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan & Others

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who had been battling cancer for over a year, passed away at the age of 53 on April 29. He was even unable to promote his last movie Angrezi Medium due to ill health. Irrfan had made a name for himself as an amazing actor not only in India, but also in Hollywood with great performances in films like Life of Pi, Inferno, Jurassic World and more.

Wajid Khan

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 43 on May 31. Wajid was reportedly suffering from a kidney ailment, but some reports also revealed that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related complications on June 4. The late filmmaker-screenwriter was best known for directing slice of life releases like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi to name a few.

Jagdeep

Actor-comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, popularly known by his screen name Jagdeep, passed away on July 8 in Mumbai at the age of 81. Jagdeep was best remembered for his iconic characters from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's 1975 film Sholay, 1984 film Purana Mandir, and Salman and Aamir Khan's 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Renowned Indian Singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. Popularly known as SPB, he was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital post testing positive for Coronavirus. After a long battle, his health deteriorated and the singer left for his heavenly abode.

Saroj Khan

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Khan had reportedly complained of breathing issues, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan was fondly called as Masterji in Bollywood. She had last worked with Madhuri Dixit for her dance number in Kalank.