Bollywood Celebs Who Bid Goodbye To The World In 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan & Others
2020 has been one of the toughest years for everyone, especially the Hindi Film Industry. During the lockdown, shootings of films were halted, theatres were shut down, subsequently, all major releases had to be postponed indefinitely, and the entertainment industry lost some of the noted celebrities who will be missed forever. From Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput to Saroj Khan and Rishi Kapoor, here are the legends who bid us goodbye in 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His death came as a shock to the film fraternity and fans. Many are still trying to come to terms with his sudden death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are still investigating his death case. Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra.
Rishi Kapoor
The legendary actor passed away on April 30 after battling leukaemia for two years. He had been entertaining fans with amazing performances for decades. Rishi Kapoor debuted as an actor with his first film Bobby and was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk that released in the year 2018.
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan, who had been battling cancer for over a year, passed away at the age of 53 on April 29. He was even unable to promote his last movie Angrezi Medium due to ill health. Irrfan had made a name for himself as an amazing actor not only in India, but also in Hollywood with great performances in films like Life of Pi, Inferno, Jurassic World and more.
Wajid Khan
Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 43 on May 31. Wajid was reportedly suffering from a kidney ailment, but some reports also revealed that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Basu Chatterjee
Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related complications on June 4. The late filmmaker-screenwriter was best known for directing slice of life releases like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi to name a few.
Jagdeep
Actor-comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, popularly known by his screen name Jagdeep, passed away on July 8 in Mumbai at the age of 81. Jagdeep was best remembered for his iconic characters from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's 1975 film Sholay, 1984 film Purana Mandir, and Salman and Aamir Khan's 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.
SP Balasubrahmanyam
Renowned Indian Singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. Popularly known as SPB, he was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital post testing positive for Coronavirus. After a long battle, his health deteriorated and the singer left for his heavenly abode.
Saroj Khan
Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Khan had reportedly complained of breathing issues, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan was fondly called as Masterji in Bollywood. She had last worked with Madhuri Dixit for her dance number in Kalank.
