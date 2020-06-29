Bollywood Films 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Tanhaji, Baaghi 3 And Malang Top The List

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

With exceptional reviews for the casts' performance, visuals and story narration from the critics, and a big thumbs up from the audience, Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior roared loud at the box office. The film was declared as a 'blockbuster' as it minted a total of Rs 376. 65 crore from its worldwide release.

Baaghi 3

Despite not-so-favourable reviews from the critics, Tiger Shroff's lethal punches and jaw-dropping aerobic stunts won the audience's hearts, and the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise earned a worldwide box office collection of Rs 85 crore. The film could have raked in more numbers, had the theatres not been shut abruptly due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Malang

Mohit Suri's revenge-thriller Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, ticked most of the boxes when it came to the audience's expectations and in return, they showered their love on the film when it released in theatres. The film minted a worldwide collection of Rs 84.5 crore.

Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble dance film slipped at the box office, owing to its wafer-thin plot. Barring the eye-popping dance forms, the Remo D'Souza directorial had nothing new to offer in terms of the narrative. Street Dancer 3D underperformed at the box office with a worldwide collection of Rs 97 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for picking up unconventional roles, chose to play a gay lover in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the subject sounded great on paper, the makers failed to translate the bold concept into an intriguing piece on the big screen. With a worldwide collection of Rs 83.39 crore, the film fell short of being a box office hit.

Thappad

Taapsee Pannu's social drama Thappad made a strong statement about the sexism rampant in Indian homes and was well-received by the critics. However, the positive word-of-mouth failed to translate into huge box office numbers. The film earned a worldwide box office collection of Rs 44.54 crore.

Chhapaak

Riding high on the success of Alia Bhatt's Raazi, director Meghna Gulzar's next film, Chhapaak had Deepika Padukone essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor. While praises poured in for Deepika's performance as Malti and Meghana's sensitive story-telling, the film managed to rake in just 55.44 crore from its worldwide release.

Love Aaj Kal

Another disappointment from Imtiaz Ali after Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal broke everyone's hearts with its unimpressive story and performances. The film was heavily panned by the critics and audiences alike. Love Aaj Kal was declared a 'flop' as it collected a worldwide box office of Rs 52.63 crore.

Panga

Good reviews from the critics may not always translate into massive box office numbers, and one such example is Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga. Bollywood's 'Queen' failed to win the box office game with this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film about a former kabbadi player who is pushed into making a comeback into the sport by her family. With a worldwide box office collection of Rs 41.71 crore, Panga turned out to be a box office dismay.

Jawaani Jaaneman

While Saif Ali Khan's swag in this coming-of-age family drama made everyone go 'Ole Ole,' the film in totality, failed to pull the audience into the theatres. Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, ended up with a worldwide box office collection of Rs 44.77 crore.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal, who became an overnight sensation with his 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, forayed into the horror genre for the first time with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Sadly, the Karan Johar production sank at the box office. With a meagre worldwide collection of just 40.94 crore at the ticket windows, this Vicky Kaushal-starrer ended up as a box office dud.