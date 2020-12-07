Bollywood Newcomers To Watch Out For In 2021: Shalini Pandey, Lakshya, Manushi Chhillar Gear Up To Dazzle On Big Screen

Shalini Pandey

With her girl next door looks and 'Madhurame' smile, Shalini Pandey became an overnight sensation after playing Vijay Deverakonda's love interest Preeti in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Now, the Tollywood girl is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Lakshya

After starring in a handful of TV shows, it's a dream come true moment for Lakshya (Lakshya Lalwani) as Karan Johar is all set to launch him in the much awaited Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. It would be interesting to watch the television heartthrob steal some hearts here as well.

Manushi Chhillar

After winning the Miss World pageant in 2017, Manushi Chhillar is following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's footsteps by foraying into the world of cinema. The damsel has bagged her big ticket to Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj.

Sharvari

Sharvari (Sharvari Wagh) garnered a lot of praise for her performance in Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Hero. Now, the budding actress is all ready to make her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which she will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

"When it comes to my USP, I don't know about it. We will just have to wait and see (laughs). I have heard from people that I smile a little too much and ridiculously. Someone recently complimented me on my smile and I was like, 'Yes, because I don't know how to fake a smile'," Sharvari had sheepishly confided to Filmibeat in an interview.

Ahan Shetty

With his father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya being a part of the showbiz, acting runs in Ahaan Shetty's genes. The star kid is stepping into Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala's Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100 opposite Tara Sutaria.

Shirley Setia

After enthralling us with her melodious voice, YouTube sensation Shirley Setia is all set to take Bollywood by storm with Sabbir Khan's action entertainer Nikamma in which she is paired opposite Abhimanyu Dassani.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash who is already an established name down the south, is all geared up to try her luck in the Hindi film industry with Priyadarshan's much awaited Hungama 2. The actress will be seen tickling our funny bone with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafferi.

Namashi Chakraborty

With his tousled hair, Namashi Chakraborty looks an exact replica of his actor-dad Mithun Chakraborty from her younger days. We just can't wait to watch what the Chakraborty lad has in store for us when he will make his Hindi film debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy.

"I have my dad's never-give-up attitude. Thanks to him, I am aware that you can't just go to the market and buy stardom," Namashi was recently quoted as saying in an interview with HT Brunch.

Palak Tiwari

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak enjoys a massive fan-following on social media even before her debut film hits the marquee. The young girl is now all set to give her first 'Kasauti' in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.