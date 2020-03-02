Bollywood Releases To Watch Out For In March 2020: Sooryavanshi, Baaghi 3 And Angrezi Medium

Baaghi 3

Releasing on March 6, the Tiger Shroff-starrer is an action-packed film with a mix of thrill and romance. Third instalment in Tiger's Baaghi franchise, the film has quite a fan following. We will see Ronnie once again on screen, fighting off more than local goons this time, with Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest, alongside brother Vikram played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The film will have Ronnie fight off an entire country, Syria, to save his brother Vikram who has been kidnapped by the nation's terrorist group.

Kaamyaab

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is not a solo release in the first week of March, but it may not see strong competition from Sanjay Mishra's film Kaamyaab releasing on the same day. The film is an ode to all side characters and the actors who play those roles.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, it has been a film festival favourite.

Kaamyaab had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and followed by Festival du film d'Asie du Sud Paris, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shanghai International Film Festival and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Angrezi Medium

One of the biggest non-action release this month is Irrfan Khan-starrer, Angrezi Medium. The film will hit theatres in the 2nd week of March and will be a solo release. It also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and more.

The film follows after the success of his previous release, Hindi Medium, as a middle-class father wishing to fulfil all his daughter's needs and send her abroad for studies. The film is a much-awaited heartwarming and hilarious tale of a father-daughter relationship.

Sooryavanshi

After blockbuster hits like Singham and Simmba, Rohit Shetty is returning to the cop drama franchise with the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaifstarrer, Sooryavanshi.

The film is all set to release on March 24 and will be the first film to play 24x7 in Mumbai theatres. Akshay will be seen playing, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad while Katrina Kaif will play his wife. More details will be released as the trailer comes out on March 2, 2020.