Check Out Some Lesser Known Facts About Bollywood's Chintoo Ji, Actor Rishi Kapoor

Karan Johar As Rishi Kapoor

Just two days before Kapoor's death, filmmaker Karan Johar paid tribute to the actor. Karan took to his social media account and shared a face swapped video of the song Main Shayar To Nahin. The clip shows Karan's face mapped over Rishi's while the filmmaker happily lip-syncs to the track. He had captioned the post as, "Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!!"

Rishi Kapoor In New York

While in New York for his cancer treatment, Rishi Kapoor had met a Russian fan at a salon who recognized him. While giving him a haircut they played Rishi Kapoor's popular song "Main shayar toh nahin from the 1973 film Bobby. Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the incident on Twitter and wrote, "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his notebook. Thank you Sergie."

Rishi Kapoor And Sridevi

Rishi Kapoor often got trolled on social media due to his tweets, but it came as a shock to many fans when in 2018, the actor said he could not recognise his co-star Sridevi. Kapoor replied to a fan's tweet who had shared a gif from the film Kaun Saacha Kaun Jhoota and asked, "What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress."

Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored

Back in 2017, Rishi Kapoor launched an autobiography titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. In the book, he confessed many secrets about co-stars, his family and more. A report suggests the actor also talked about his father Raj Kapoor having affairs with leading ladies, and that he could have been responsible for Rajesh Khanna losing a role in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Neetu Singh

Rishi Kapoor and now wife Neetu Singh became good friends after they worked together in the film Zahreela Insaan (1974). But after missing Neetu during an outstation shooting, he realised that their relationship was beyond friendship. Reportedly, he had then sent her a telegram saying "yeh sikhni badi yaad aati hai". A few years later, in 1980, the couple got married and had two children actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor.

Iconic Scene From Bobby

One of Rishi Kapoor's iconic scene from Bobby was recreated in his film All Is Well, that released in 2015. The original in Bobby showed Rishi Kapoor riding with Dimple Kapadia on a Royal Enfield. Years later, he once again rode an Enfield with Supriya Pathak, who played his wife in the film.

Rishi Kapoor In Bobby

Rishi Kapoor's debut film, Bobby, made him a star overnight, but the film is also responsible for changes in pop culture and filmmaking. Not only did people copy their fashion, but the film also lead to new techniques in filmmaking and music. The actor was asked to sing songs while on set to make the lip-syncing more realistic.