Children’s Day 2020: 4 Bollywood Films With Child Protagonists That Won Our Hearts Forever

Udaan

This coming-of-age drama starring newcomer Rajat Barhmecha, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Anand Tiwari, Manjot Singh and Aayan Boradia, follows the story of a teenager who revolts against his oppressive father after being expelled from boarding school. Udaan was Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial debut, and received a standing ovation at 2010 Cannes Film Festival when it premiered.

Taare Zameen Par

Directed, produced and also starring Aamir Khan in the lead, alongside Darshaal Safary, the film was India's official entry for the 2009 Academy Awards Best Foreign Films. Taare Zameen Par explored the story of an 8-year-old-dyslexic child (played by Darsheel), who regains confidence and comes into his own under the nurture of an empathetic art teacher (played by Aamir).

I Am Kalam

I Am Kalam is a drama film produced by the NGO Smile Foundation, which follows the story of a poor boy (played by Harsh Mayar), who gets inspired by the former President of India, A P J Abdul Kalam, and decides to change his name to Kalam. Harsh, who played the character of Kalam, was especially praised for his performance.

Secret Superstar

This coming-of-age story about a teenage girl who rises to fame by uploading YouTube videos of her singing, looked at various social issues such as gender equality and domestic violence. Zaira Wasim won the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement for her performance as 15-year-old Insia Malik in Secret Superstar. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun.