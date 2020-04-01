Deepika Padukone During Self Isolation: From Easy Living With Ranveer Singh To Film Recommendations

Deepika Padukone has been keeping her fans up to date with how she is spending her quarantine time. And according to her recent conference video call with film critic Rajeev Masand, along with filmmaker Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone is catching up on films. With Jo Jo Rabbit topping her fave list.

Deepika has been watching a new film every night and her recommendations of movies includes all films that were nominated for Oscars this year. "Every Oscar-nominated movie this year is a must-watch. I, of course, loved Parasite but I feel like Jojo Rabbit was really up there for me. They were all amazing... Ford v Ferrari... all pretty amazing. But I feel like if there's one really strong contender for Parasite, it would be Jojo Rabbit for me,"

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite in Feburay 2020, made history by winning the Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Picture, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay. On the other hand, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit won the Oscars' for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Deepika during the interaction also talked about spending all her time with husband Ranveer Singh. She revealed Ranveer is the easiest person to live with, "I have to say, he's the easiest person to live within this scenario. He's sleeping for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he's awake, we're either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He's a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he's very easy."

While showing a glimpse of her room, she showed her copy of Mahabharat and talking about posting the workout videos. Take a look:

While the actress has put self-care as her priority during the self-quarantine, and has been sharing her work out videos on Instagram, Deepika is currently working on culinary skills, "He never goes to the kitchen. I'm good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I've always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking at this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta."

Talking about the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we need to take one day at a time, Padukone said, "Of course it's serious, we're all grown up enough and intelligent enough to understand what to do to prevent it, but you've also got to get through the day. It's not one day, it's not one week. It's for 21 days. A lot of people don't realise the emotional impact it has on a lot of people."

Deepika Padukone last seen in Chhapaak, is yet to announce any new projects, however, she will be seen next opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama 83, as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

