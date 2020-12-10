Dilip Kumar Birthday Special: From SRK To Dharmendra; Every Bollywood Star Is A Fan Of The Thespian

Dilip Kumar. The name needs no introduction! Be it playing the role of twins who are different as chalk and cheese in Ram Aur Shyam, a prince with a doomed love story in Mughal-E-Azam or a man who takes up the path of self-destruction as he hits the bottle post a heartbreak in Devdas, the legendary actor brought every character alive on the big screen like never before.

Interestingly, the Peshwari lad never wanted to be an actor. It was a chance meeting with actor and producer Devika Rani which landed him his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944. Who knew back then that the young actor who would fumble with his lines would go on to became one of the greatest actors of all times in Hindi cinema?

Talking about Jwar Bhata, the veteran actor had shared, "Devika Rani engaged me on the spot without bothering about screen tests. Later, she showed signs of uneasiness and confessed to the director that I knew nothing about acting. But, the director Amiya Chakrabarthi was satisfied with me!"

Over the years, Dilip Kumar has been bestowed with many sobriquets like the 'Tragedy King Of Bollywood', 'First Original Superstar Of Hindi cinema', 'Ultimate Method Actor' among others. However, the thespian has a different take on it.

"I understood very early on in my career that the attention and eagerness to see you in flesh and blood are the result of the response you evoked through your work. Initially it scared me, but it did not take long for me to realise that they are reacting to the man who is there on the screen and if I allowed myself to be carried away, I would acquire a false personality and that personality could be pompous and obnoxious with false, inflated thoughts about success. So I learned to digest it and preoccupy myself with my work more than with the results of my work. I have consistently maintained that there should be no term for an actor," Dilip Kumar had said in an interview with Hindu.

Meanwhile, it's not just us who have been in awe of Dilip Saab who turns 98 today (December 11, 2020). The Hindi film industry also holds the thespian in high regards. Here's what some of them had said in the past.

Shah Rukh Khan Is A Big Fan Of Dilip Kumar The Baadshah of Bollywood had told Filmfare magazine, "I knew Dilip saab as a kid. Dad knew him. They used to live in the same galli in Delhi. I've met Dilip saab many times in my childhood. We have been to his place often. Actually, Sairaji doesn't remember this but her medicines used to be sent by my aunt from London. Years later, when I was working with Ketan Mehta, I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his office and I was like oh! that's me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him. But my relationship with Dilip saab goes beyond films. Dilip saab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son." Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Favourite Performance Of Dilip Kumar "Almost all his films were inspirational and worthy of mention but Gunga Jumna (1961) was a favorite. For someone born and brought up in Allahabad, UP, the land of Awadhi, to watch and hear Dilip saab ostensibly from Mumbai, behave and speak the perfect diction of a UP inhabitant was incredible," Big B was all praise for his Shakti co-star while speaking to Filmfare magazine. When Dharmendra Spoke About How He Was Inspired By Dilip Kumar Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra, was also inspired by Dilip Kumar when he was struggling in the film industry. The Sholay actor had once dedicated an Instagram post to him that read, "Naukri kartaa cycle par aata-jaata, Filmy posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, Raton ko jaagta anhone khwaab dekhta Subha uthkar aaine se puchhta "mein Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?" Saira Banu On What She Learnt From Her Actor-Hubby "Humility is something which I have learnt from Dilip Saab. If ever I was in a mild disagreement with my much loved mother, Dilip Saab would gently reaproach me and induce me to go across her immediately and apologize profusely. He would say, "You can never fulfil the debt of your Maa who has given birth to you and brought you up in this big world with so much love and sacrifice," the Padosan actress penned in her foreward for Dilip Kumar's autobiography, 'The Substance And The Shadow." Nimmi Was In Awe Of Dilip Kumar Late actress Nimmi who worked with Dilip Kumar in films like Amar and Aan recalled in a Filmfare interview, "God has blessed Dilip saab with a maqnatis (magnet). Everyone got pulled towards him. In fact, one maharani was willing to leave her all to be with him. I will not deny that I was also pulled towards him. Mujhe bhi woh bahut pasand the. Unke aashiq hum bhi the. I was his fan too." Salman Khan Believes No Actor Is Bigger Than Dilip Kumar "Actor wise, I don't think anyone is bigger than Dilip Kumar, after that Mr Amitabh Bachchan had a very good run and he's working even today and is everywhere," Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had said in one of his interviews.

